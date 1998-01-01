Are you boring your dog with your training? Here is a story for you to think about when you train your dog: The teachers asks the grade 1 student, "What is 5 plus 3?". Answer: "8!". The teacher now asks "What is 5 plus 3?". Answer again: "8..." Once more the teacher asks "What is 5 plus 3?" Answer now goes, "8, that's what you told me...." When the teacher now once again asks "What is 5 plus 3?", the answer is "I don't know - maybe 9..." Did you improve the student's performance by repeating the request? Dogs are no different. If you ask something repeatedly, the dog will assume it was wrong the first time, and it will change its performance in order to please you!

Problem dogs - dog problems... Behavior problems? Well, the best thing is to prevent them - but if you came too late for that, then it should comfort you to know that 99% of them are exclusively rooted in the owner's lack of knowledge about what to do to keep the dog in good mental balance... Unfortunately, most trainers' approach the problems by focusing on the observable symptoms (= the unwanted behavior) - and do nothing to deal with the true reason.... the result of that will often be of very temporary nature indeed! Have you played with your dog today? You will find a lot of conflicting advice out there. Even people who tell you to not play with your dog! Meaningful social interaction includes play, as far as the dog is concerned. You cannot take that away without paying a serious price in terms of behavior problems you then need to find expensive solutions for. Playing, on the dog's terms, but under your control, should be a mandatory part of life with your dog! Prevention is always number one when it comes to behavior modification or correction. And, in the vast majority of cases, the true origin of the behavior problems is to be found in the life conditions the "problem dog" is given. A sustainable solution does include that the dog's most fundamental needs are covered - and that goes far beyond food, shelter, and water! It includes taking care also of the satisfaction of the dog's fundamental hunting instincts, for instance! Yes, you cannot allow your dog to hunt on its own. And you do not have to. But you need to arrange teaching and training of your dog, so that it still can bring its hunting instincts to use in a "civilize" way that is acceptable to society and your ethics. The way to go about this is to follow the instructions in "BrainWork for Smart Dogs" - that e-books contain everything you need in order to be able to do this training on your own. If you already do have a problem that appears to be more than what you can find easy solutions to, then you will benefit greatly from getting an opinion and some serious advice from your dog's most prominent advocate, Mogens Eliasen! If your dog has a serious problem with you, Mogens will be happy to explain it to you, so you can re-establish harmony in the pack. Here is how you get started on preparing such a consultation. Mogens Eliasen will call you - no matter where on Planet Earth you live, and he will talk German or Danish if you prefer that instead of English. Are you training nosework? Dogs have a strong need for using their brains. Just as humans. The dog's brain, however, is not controlled the same way as a human brain is. Our brain is primarily devoted to dealing with sense impressions from the eyes and the ears: some 75% of its capacity is all about pictures and sounds. The center for sense impressions that provide input to the dog's brain is having 75-80% of its capacity devoted to nose impressions. Question: How are you going to provide effective and adequate stimulation of the dog's brain without providing nosework for your dog?

Dog Language communication Maybe your dog has a communication issue with you? Are you sure you interpret correctly what it tries to tell you with its body language? What about the way you respond in Dog Language? Are you conveying the right messages - or are you, like most people, messing up the relationship with your dog because of miscommunication? Dog Language is not that difficult to learn - but it does not come "naturally" for a human, unless you spend some time studying the "grammar"! Dog Language communication is, in many ways, similar to human body language - but there are also some very important differences that often lead to serious misunderstandings between humans and canines. You want to avoid those misunderstandings and make communication easy for both yourself and your dog. It is the mithocondrial genes that are responsible for the body's metabolism, which is the sum of all the chemical processes in the body that controls how the body deals with digestions and with nutrients. In our modern dogs, those genes deviate only 0.2% from those of the wild wolf.... That's less than half the similar difference between the genes for black people and white people... and more than ten times less than the difference between wolves and coyotes. This is why the dog's scientific name in 1994 was changed to Canis Lupus Familiaris (= "the domesticated wolf").

Do you know what "dog food" is? And feeding.... do you seriously believe what the pet food manufacturers' claims? Even your vet may not be a reliable source of information! In fact, most vets are not - they are completely controlled by commercial interests... It doesn't have to be difficult - but if you have no knowledge about it, you should spend some time educating yourself. Most people get quite shocked when they realize the truth! If you are strong enough, then you can find all the food answers here! You need to realize that dogs are no more different from wolves than black people are from white people. Wolves have evolved over 15 million years under terms of a being nourished primarily from raw meat, raw organs, and raw bones - all from the large prey animals they prefer to hunt. It is naive, if not outright arrogant, to believe or make people believe that a grain-based diet, consisting of minimum 2/3 cheap grain is a worthy substitute for whole prey animals in terms of nutritional value. Mind, you, grain is over 90-95% carbohydrates - which constitutes less than 1% of the wolf's natural diet! There is some serious conflict in this - because of the financial interests involved. And your vet is part of that! For your dog's sake, you will hopefully realize that there is no way for you to escape the need for educating yourself on this topic. It can become very expensive for you to ignore it - and very dangerous for your dog if you dare to believe what you are being told by people who have a vested financial interest in your buying decisions! It does not have to be a science to feed a dog - and it isn't. But it certainly isn't a matter of just buying "premium pet food" in the supermarket either! If you are uncertain, then a good place to start your educational journey is our theme page on food and feeding. On that page, you will find many links to many of our free articles on this topic, so you can deal with the many myths in a rational way. And you will also find links to our thorough publications that will guide you through the process of shifting and managing. In fact, once you understand the principles, feeding raw food is incredible simple - and can also be very cheap... Maybe you are a "seasoned" raw-feeder - or convinced that the pet food industry knows best what is good for your dog? Or maybe you have other reasons for being interested in learning to which degree we can and should use the wolf's natural diet as model for how to feed our dogs? Even though there are many and very serious holes in our knowledge about what truly is "natural" even for the wolf, there are indeed a lot of diligent conclusions that can be drawn on the basis of that knowledge, when we also take into account what is known in several other areas, like biology, genetics, paleontology/evolution, and many more. Unfortunately, many people make too many assumptions and jump to conclusions that simply cannot hold when inspected critically! If you want to avoid those mistakes, you should take a careful look at "The Wolf's Natural Diet - a Feeding Guide for Your Dog?" Man has known fire for about 750,000 years - and possibly cooked a great part of his food since then. Yet, still today, serious nutritionists claim that we get better health by eating more raw foods. (I can testify to that, personally - it is very true). How can someone then seriously believe that we can change the nutritional needs of our dogs by feeding them a commercially, dead-cooked diet for some 60 years? Mogens Eliasen

Health care for dogs - do you know enough to make sure you keep your vet bills where they should be? Or do you make too many assumptions, based on what it good for a human, without knowing that this very often is very far from being a good choice for your dog? Well, you cannot answer that question - but you can check some of our information here to make sure that you at least know a little more about this vast field that quickly can turn expensive, both financially and emotionally, if you do not know enough about it to protect your dog, your wallet, and your emotions. You need to understand that your vet is not educated to maintain good health for animals - at least not long term (all slaughter animals are killed very young) and certainly not including carnivores (the government educates veterinarians to protect our food sources, not our pets....). There is a huge difference between raising chickens or cattle for slaughter and keeping a dog in excellent health for 18 years! Another issue is that the whole topic of health maintenance is very much infiltrated by commercial interests, just as food is. The big industries have a serious interest in selling their vaccines, preventive medication, and drugs, and the vets do indeed make much more money on animals that are in less-than-perfect health. This leads to trouble for you because it gets difficult to identify where the limit goes between "honest information" and "promotion and advertising". Again, without you accepting responsibility for your own education on this matter, you will be fooled - and your dog will pay a heavy price with its health....



Live education is often a much more powerful alternative to "just reading or watching".

Rules must be taught - and consistently enforced!

Rules are only a frame for achievement - they are not the objective! But rules are not everything. Good leaders set goals, share their knowledge, and help their subordinates thrive and develop their talents in order to attain those goals. And good leaders always appreciate work well done - in a tangible manner.

Maybe you are looking for some instant support? Just a simple quick answer to a burning question? For yourself or for others?