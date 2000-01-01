Introducing
"The Peeing Post"Free newsletter for people who love dogs and respect their nature.
The Peeing Post is my free newsletter, published on an as-needed
basis, typically twice a month. In this newsletter, I share
some of my experience with dogs, particularly in
relation to training, but the topics are to a large degree
determined by the questions I get from the subscribers about
all kinds of problems relating to dogs, including feeding,
health care, choice of dog, behavior problems and problem behavior,
and much more. To subscribe, simply fill in the information in
the form below and hit
the "Submit Query" button - that's it! From there,
you will be on the subscriber list for all future broadcasts,
until you want to stop! As a confirmation of your subscription, you will immediately
receive a welcome letter at the e-mail address you submitted.
(If you do not receive that welcome letter right away, please
use the sign-up form once more - chances are there was a typo
first time...). If bad luck is still out, then please
The welcome letter will tell you more about
what to expect - and it will give you access to all the back
issues. You may enter more than one e-mail address, if you want - as long
as you don't use an address that is not your own. You are also welcome
to refer others to sign up too. You can unsubscribe anytime you want - each issue contains
easy instructions for how you do that (it takes only one click of a
mouse!). If you want to change your e-mail address, you will have
to unsubscribe the old address and re-subscribe the new one. I
do not enter e-mail addresses manually (spam protection), so I
cannot do this for you without "twisting an arm" on a technician...
To subscribe, simply fill in the information in the form below and hit the "Submit Query" button - that's it! From there, you will be on the subscriber list for all future broadcasts, until you want to stop!
As a confirmation of your subscription, you will immediately
receive a welcome letter at the e-mail address you submitted.
(If you do not receive that welcome letter right away, please
use the sign-up form once more - chances are there was a typo
first time...). If bad luck is still out, then please
The welcome letter will tell you more about what to expect - and it will give you access to all the back issues.
You may enter more than one e-mail address, if you want - as long as you don't use an address that is not your own. You are also welcome to refer others to sign up too.
You can unsubscribe anytime you want - each issue contains easy instructions for how you do that (it takes only one click of a mouse!). If you want to change your e-mail address, you will have to unsubscribe the old address and re-subscribe the new one. I do not enter e-mail addresses manually (spam protection), so I cannot do this for you without "twisting an arm" on a technician...
Your e-mail address will NOT be used for anything but this subscription.
I look forward to having you as a subscriber! Please remember that you can always e-mail me with your comments, questions, or suggestions by simply replying to the e-mail that brings you "The Peeing Post".
Cheers and woof,
Mogens Eliasen
Need immediate advice on a dog problem?
You can call me via my Keen service and get immediate answers on the phone.
Get more information about my Keen service.
For my books and videos about dogs, including e-books for immediate download, please visit DogSmart Education.
For an overview of my teaching and coaching activities, including my seminars, workshops, courses, special assignments etc., please visit
k9joy.