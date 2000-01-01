"The Peeing Post"

(If you want to know more about me, click on my picture.)

To subscribe, simply fill in the information in the form below and hit the "Submit Query" button - that's it! From there, you will be on the subscriber list for all future broadcasts, until you want to stop!

As a confirmation of your subscription, you will immediately receive a welcome letter at the e-mail address you submitted. (If you do not receive that welcome letter right away, please use the sign-up form once more - chances are there was a typo first time...). If bad luck is still out, then please send me this e-mail so I can help you.

The welcome letter will tell you more about what to expect - and it will give you access to all the back issues.

You may enter more than one e-mail address, if you want - as long as you don't use an address that is not your own. You are also welcome to refer others to sign up too.

You can unsubscribe anytime you want - each issue contains easy instructions for how you do that (it takes only one click of a mouse!). If you want to change your e-mail address, you will have to unsubscribe the old address and re-subscribe the new one. I do not enter e-mail addresses manually (spam protection), so I cannot do this for you without "twisting an arm" on a technician...